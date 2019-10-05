Lebanon swept visiting Wilson Central in a pair of 24-3 finals Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
Jackson McRae racked up a 666 series on games of 240, 236 and 190 for the Blue Devils. Jaleel Dowell delivered scores of 257 and 190, Ryan Norvil 214, Caleb Gregory 191 and Gregory Oliver 176.
The Lady Devils overcame a slow start to roll to their second win of the less than week-old season as Alyssa Weiser scored a 194, Addisen Johnson 189 and Hayli Stewart 172 for Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.