GOODLETTSVILLE — The Lebanon Blue Devils pee wee football team ran roughshod 34-0 over the host Goodlettsville Trojans last Saturday at Moss Wright Park.
The shutout was the Blue Devils’ second in a row following their 46-0 dismantling of Murfreesboro Oakland the previous week.
The game was a rematch from their Week 3 contest which the Blue Devils won 42-22. The defense played containment much better in the rematch and enabled the D-line to take control and shut down the Goodlettsville offense.
Lebanon opened the scoring on a three-play drive highlighted by Zalin Tucker’s 54-yard touchdown run.
Goodlettsville netted minus-3 yards on its first possession, with quarterback Tyrone (T3) Seaton III being harassed by the Lebanon line. KJ Wilson and Liam Woodson formed a dynamic duo, combining for four tackles for loss and consistently playing in the backfield.
A Trojan punt placed the ball at the Lebanon 38-yard line and the offense went back to work. This time the Blue Devils needed five plays to drive 42 yards for their second touchdown. On second-and-10 from the Goodlettsville 23-yard line, Tucker lined up in shotgun formation and cut left for the Blue Devils’ second score.
The Devils threatened again late in the second quarter when Jeremiah Scheiderich scooped up a Trojan fumble and returned it 36 yards to the Goodlettsville 20. But a comedy of errors and unforeseen issues stalled the Blue Devil drive.
The Blue Devils came out in the second half determined to finish off the Trojans and go home early. The defense once again led the way, forcing another Trojan fumble at their own 30-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Tucker fumbled the ball but recovered in time to find a line down the right side of the field for paydirt putting the Blue Devils up 20-0.
Meanwhile the Trojans offense continued their struggles when Woodson stripped the ball from Seaton, allowing Kayden Ridenour to recover the ball, this time inside the Goodlettsville 10-yard line.
On third-and-goal at the Trojan 8, Lebanon head coach Matt Lane called Tucker’s number again for his fourth score of the day. With the score 28-0, Lebanon only needed one more score to end the game.
That score came after another Trojan three-and-out, setting the Blue Devils up at the Goodlettsville 33. This time Eli Holleman found his way through a sea of defenders to end the game 34-0.
Lane was upbeat after the win.
“We got a little better this week,” said Lane, whose team has outscored their opponents 80-0 in the last two games. “That’s all I ask, to get better each week.
“We played a heckuva game in that second half. We had a lot of players step up today. We’re going to go home and enjoy this game today, then get ready for the next game.”
Goodlettsville had no answer to Tucker’s speed throughout the game as he compiled 137 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries.
Lebanon ran its record to 4-1, the only blemish a first-week loss to Mt. Juliet 20-12. The Blue Devils will travel to Riverdale High School next Saturday to take on the Warriors.
In other TYSA games, the Lebanon CCC team won 19-13 over Smyrna, and the Lebanon BB team beat Smyrna 34-0.
