Lebanon Pee Wee rolls to 46-12 Victory over Brentwood

BRENTWOOD — Lebanon Pee Wee (1-1) earned its first win of the season last Saturday at Crockett Park in Brentwood when the Blue Devils overwhelmed the Blaze 46-12.
After a 3-and-out, the Blue Devils needed only three plays before Zalin Tucker scored on a 35-yard strike. Tucker’s two-point conversion was good, giving Lebanon coach Matt Lane an 8-0 lead.
On Brentwood’s next possession Liam Woodson tackled Brentwood quarterback Jagger Perry causing a fumble for another Blue Devil touchdown. The Blue Devils went on to force another 3-and-out. The Blue Devils went on a three-play drive, marching 30 yards down the field, capped with a Kayden Ritenour plunge in from the Blaze 1-yard line.
With time running out in the first half, Brentwood found paydirt when Waylon Wiggs scrambled, avoiding multiple defenders from deep in his backfield to run for a 60-yard score making it 28-6 Lebanon at the half.
Lebanon’s offense continued where it had left off when Tucker ran 60 yards for his second score of the game leaving the Blue Devil Pee Wees up 36-6.
Brentwood managed another score, another long run of 63 yards by Wiggs, but Lebanon gave the Blaze a strong dose of Eli Holleman as the fullback took direct snaps and pushed his way down the field. Holleman, who carried the ball eight times for 89 yards and two touchdowns, put the Blue Devils up 42-12 with a 23-yard run up the middle.
With the score 44-12 early in the fourth quarter, coach Patrick Holleman’s defense pushed Wiggs backwards into his end zone. Cornerback Zalin Tucker tackled Wiggs for a safety and thus invoking the mercy rule and ending the contest.
“I am super proud of them today,” said Lane. “We got our first win of the season. Everyone got to play and I saw a lot out of a lot of these kids.
“We performed well. We’ve just got to contain the ends better.”
The Lebanon defense was led by KJ Wilson with six tackles, and Ritenour and Woodson with four tackles each.
In other TYSA games Saturday, MJ A Gold beat Brentwood Gold 32-12, Donelson C edged MJ C Gold 20-0, Mt. Juliet’s BBB team won 35-7 at Donelson, Lebanon Junior Pee Wee lost 29-23 to Smyrna, Oakland Red B slipped past Lebanon 28-27, Goodlettsville CCC beat the Blue Devils 24-0, Goodlettsville BB won 7-6 over Lebanon, Oakland A beat Lebanon 29-6, and Mt. Juliet Junior Pee Wee beat Shelby Park 27-0.
In Mt. Juliet, Smyrna Pee Wee topped Mt. Juliet 27-12, MJ C Black beat Brentwood Blue 13-6, MJ’s CCC team blanked Murfreesboro Warriors 36-0, MJ’s B Black team knocked off the Bear’s Gray team 23-8. At Murfreesboro Oakland High School, Oakland C shut out Lebanon 38-0, and Mt. Juliet B Gold won 14-12 over Oakland White.
Lebanon will travel to Goodlettsville on Saturday for a 9:45 a.m. kickoff with the Trojans.
