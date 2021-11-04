Lebanon PeeWees roll past Murfreesboro Warriors 40-0 in TYSA playoffs

The Lebanon PeeWee Blue Devils (8-1) steamrolled the Murfreesboro Warriors (1-8) 40-0 after three quarters Saturday at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field in the first round of the TYSA playoffs.
The Warriors committed four turnovers, allowing the Blue Devils to set up inside their 20-yard line all day as the Blue Devils’ defensive line, led by KJ Wilson and Liam Woodson, overwhelmed the mismatched Warrior line.
Murfreesboro’s first possession was indicative of how the day would be for the Warriors. On the second play from scrimmage, the Warriors’ running back was stripped of the ball at their 33-yard line, allowing Kayden Ritenour to recover.
The Blue Devils wasted little time in scoring as they marched down the field on two plays, capped off by a Zaylin Tucker score from the Warrior 16-yard line.
Down 8-0, Murfreesboro’s offensive woes must have felt like the movie Groundhog Day for the Warriors as the Blue Devil line poured through creating turnover after turnover. This time, the ball was stripped by Wilson and recovered by Tucker.
Ritenour scored his first touchdown of the year on the first play of Blue Devils’ second possession, scampering 19 yards around the right sideline to put the Blue Devils up 16-0, with Eli Holleman’s two-point try successful.
On 3rd-and-16 from the Warrior 14-yard line Wilson pushed through, creating a third turnover for the Warriors and giving the ball back to the Blue Devils at the Murfreesboro 11. On fourth-and-2 at the Warrior 3, Tucker put the Blue Devils up 22-0 with a run up the right side of the field. The Blue Devils attempted their first pass of the season on the extra-point play, but Ridenour’s toss fell incomplete.
After a three-and-out by the Warrior offense, Lebanon took back over at the Warrior 30 and compiled a four-play drive, culminating in a 7-yard run by Tucker to push the score 28-0.
Another fumble on second down gave the Blue Devils a first down at the Warrior 12. By this time, coach Matt Lane began to insert his reserves. Jace Ward carried on two consecutive plays, finishing with a 3-yard touchdown run, making it 34-0 at the half.
Lebanon opened the second half with the ball and slowly moved the ball down the field 60 yards on eight plays, burning over 81/2 minutes of clock before Holleman scored from three yards out to put the Blue Devils up 40-0.
The Warriors had one offensive play in the third quarter before the clock expired thus ending the blowout by the TYSA mercy rule.
“We get a little bit better every week,” said Lane. “I’m proud of the boys. They played well today. The defense played well. We got to play a few more kids in different positions.”
The Blue Devils were led by Ridenour’s 58 yards and touchdown. Zaylin Tucker had 43 yards and 3 TDs on six attempts. Eli Holleman had 49 yards and 1 TD on eight attempts.
On defense, Wilson had 3.5 tackles and a fumble recovery, Woodson had 1.5 tackles, and Tucker had 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Lebanon will host the Donelson-Hermitage Warriors Saturday at Pirtle Field in the TYSA semifinals. Mt. Juliet will host Brentwood in the other semifinal at Mundy Field with the winner to meet Nov. 13.
