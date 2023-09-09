Lebanon and visiting Smyrna played to a 1-1 draw in girls’ high school soccer Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs struck first on a penalty kick after drawing a foul in the 18-yard box.
Lebanon sophomore Mia McDearman answered almost immediately by heading in a pass from classmate Marlee Dye.
The teams battled through a scoreless second half.
The Lady Devils then played another tie Thursday on the road, battling LaVergne to a 3-3 draw at Freedom Field.
Freshman striker Sidnie Cornish put Lebanon on the board early with a great individual effort.
Sophomore midfielder Dye scored on her own corner kick.
Senior captain Alexa Moscardelli wrapped up Lebanon’s scoring with a strong strike from the top of the box.
Freshman keeper Reagan Denton maintained the tie with several highlight reel saves in the closing minutes.
Lebanon will travel to Wilson Central on Tuesday.
