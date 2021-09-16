Lebanon and visiting Portland played to a 1-1 tie in girls’ soccer action Monday.
Senior Bailey Westmoreland scored for the Lady Devils, assisted by junior Ali Famularo.
Lexie Crowder collected 10 saves in goal for Lebanon.
The Lady Devils will travel to Wilson Central today.
Lady Saints lose at home despite Harris hat trick
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian, playing its first home girls’ soccer game since the March 2020 tornado, dropped a 7-3 decision to Middle Tennessee Christian on Monday.
Avery Harris had all three goals for the Lady Saints.
Mt. Juliet Christian followed with a 9-0 loss to Goodpasture on Tuesday.
