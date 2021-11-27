Lebanon’s best season in at least a generation left the Blue Devils with a boatload full of Region 3-6A honors, it was announced earlier this week.
Receiver/returner/defensive back Anthony Crowell was named region Most Valuable Player while quarterback Jaylen Abston captured Offensive MVP honors. Kemontez Logue was named Receiver of the Year while Eli Freeman received Offensive Lineman of the Year.
On the defensive side, Jack Clinard was named Defensive Lineman of the Year and Brandon Martin Defensive Back of the Year.
On special teams, Sean Redmond is the Kicker of the Year.
The coaching staff took a clean sweep of the honors, led by head coach Chuck Gentry being named Coach of the Year, line coach Justin Angel Offensive Assistant of the Year and coordinator Shaun Frey Defensive Coach of the Year.
The Blue Devils also had their share of all-region honorees. Nolan Sandefur, DeMonte Cook, Fisher Bradshaw, Copeland Bradford, Gavin Tomlinson, Aidan Donald, Chris Walker, Brice Njezic and Brison Jackson were named all-region. DeWayne Brown and Devin Greene are honorable mention.
