Lebanon rallies to win playoff play-in Shannon scores send Blue Devils to 17-10 win, to Oakland for first round

CLARKSVILLE - It's not typical to play four quarterbacks in a game, but Lebanon found itself in such a predicament with a playoff berth on the line.
However, this time, it worked for Lebanon.
With a game marred by 25 total penalties and two teams playing near desperate on each play, Lebanon beat Rossview 17-10 last Friday night to clinch the final playoff berth in Region 4-6A, extending their playoff stretch to five straight seasons.
Rossview had made the playoffs the previous three years.
De'Quantay Shannon's 2-yard touchdown run with 2:34 remaining, followed by Levi Sampson's two-point conversion catch, allowed the Blue Devils to complete their rally after falling behind 10-3 at halftime.
The Blue Devils opted to utilized four quarterbacks because of injuries and the different schemes and play calling.
Following Lebanon's go-ahead touchdown, Rossview made one final attempt to tie the score, driving from the 14 to the Blue Devils' 34-yard line. But the Blue Devils held, forcing the Hawks into a 2-yard run and three straight incompletions.
Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry credited the Blue Devils' resiliency to rally from its halftime deficit.
"In previous years we wouldn't have responded the way we did tonight." Gentry said.
Lebanon will play defending 6A state champions, Oakland, in the playoff's opening round at 7 p.m. Friday at Ray Hughes Stadium in Murfreesboro. The Blue Devils lost to Oakland 42-6 in the playoff's opening round two years ago.
Rossview finished its season 4-6, losing its final two games to Hendersonville and Lebanon.
"We have not played well the last two weeks, there have been so many issues," said Rossview coach Todd Hood, who was ejected in the third quarter following an unsportsmanlike penalty.
Hood's unsportsmanlike followed an unsportsmanlike on Rossview on the previous play. Lebanon eventually made the Hawks pay, scoring to close Rossview's margin to 10-9.
Rossview quarterback Gabe Sibert didn't play in the first half, with the offense turned over to senior quarterback Brock Rowland.
The Hawks struggled with offensive continuity throughout the game, with Lebanon's defense
Rossview had multiple high-snap issues in the first half with one high snap floating over Rowland and recovered by Lebanon's Eli Clemmons at the Hawks' 20-yard line. Three plays later, Christian Pena hit a 33-yard field goal.
The Hawks responded with a 53-yard drive that ended with Aaron Bolster's 9-yard touchdown run. Rossview took a 10-3 lead into halftime following Aaron Pardo's 33-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Shannon's 6-yard touchdown run with 5.4 seconds left in the third completed a 96-yard scoring drive. The Blue Devils were aided by 35 Rossview penalty yards, including the back-to-back unsportsmanlike penalties.
The Blue Devils took a 17-10 lead with 2:34 left on Shannon's 6-yard run.
"Coming up here, we knew it was going to be a fight," Gentry said.
Hood added he was, "really proud of those guys," for their effort.
"We had opportunities to win the game," Hood said.
Jimmy Trodglen, editor, Twitter@Tnsports360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.