Lebanon advanced to the District 9-AAA girls' soccer championship Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Smyrna.
Libby Smith scored a pair of goals, including one assisted by Lexi Crowder. Molly Wilkerson connected on a penalty kick drawn by Abby Bode.
Molley McElhiney posted several saves in goal for the Lady Devils, who will play for the championship tonight at Mt. Juliet.
