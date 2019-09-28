Lebanon rebounds, rallies to beat Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET -- Lebanon rebounded from a first-game loss to overtake Mt. Juliet 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 Thursday night.
Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 29 assists, 12 digs, four blocks, two kills and a block while Olivia Carver collected 20 digs, 12 kills, two aces and a block; Addie Grace Porter 52 digs, six assists and four kills and Avery Harris eight kills two blocks and a dig as the Lady Blue Devils improved to 6-2 in District 9-AAA.
Zoe Hayes had 37 assists for Mt. Juliet while Carson Van Hoven and Cate Van Hoven each finished with 14 kills. Hayes and Cate Van Hoven each had 10 digs while Keeton Brown notched nine blocks and Cate Van Hoven four aces as the Lady Bears slipped to 22-12 for the season and 5-3 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet will step out of district next Thursday with a trip to Portland for a 5 p.m. match.
Lady Purple Tigers trounce Gordonsville on Senior Night
GORDONSVILLE -- Watertown celebrated Senior Recognition Night with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-7 trouncing of Gordonsville.
Senior libero Sydney Murrell earned 26 digs on the back row while Alie Tunks added 18, Faith Pulley eight, Brookelyn Davis seven, senior setter Mackailyn Cherry four and senior defensive specialist Ali Conrad two.
Murrell also served up five aces while Davis finished with four, Tunks two and Pulley one.
Junior hitter Natalie Fountain spiked 13 kills while classmate Davis chipped in with 12. Abby Parkerson and Morgan Brown each had two and Cherry and Brittni Allison two apiece.
Fountain had the Lady Purple Tigers' only solo block while Allison and Parkerson had two assisted blocks and Davis and Mikayla Nix one apiece.
Cherry set up 15 assists, Davis 15 and Murrell one as the Lady Purple Tigers improved to 24-4 for the season.
Watertown will play host to Upperman at 5:30 p.m. Monday before the Lady Tigers travel to Lebanon on Tuesday.
MJCA closes regular season with 3-1 win at Providence
MURFREESBORO -- Mt. Juliet Christian came back from a Game 1 loss to beat host Providence Christian 19-25, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18 to end the regular season Thursday.
Davey Slaughter led the Lady Saints with 19 kills, 14 digs and 10 aces while Megan Blackwell totaled 10 kills, 10 digs and five aces and Taylor Wilson 33 assists as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 10-17 for the season and 5-8 in District 4-IIA.
MJCA will travel to Donelson Christian for a first-round district tournament match at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Wilson Central swept by Station Camp
GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central was swept by visiting Station Camp 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 Wednesday night.
Anna Kate Guethlein had 10 assists and eight digs for the Lady Cats while Nicole Brill supplied six kills and four digs, Sydney Dalton nine kills and Taylor Petty nine digs.
