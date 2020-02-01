Lebanon resident watches son punt in Super Bowl

Imagine sitting in the stands watching your favorite team with fans who are rooting for the same team.
Your team has the ball. While everyone around you is rooting for the offense to move the ball and score, you secretly want the offense to stall.
Your son is the punter, and the only time he will get in the game is when the offense stalls.
That’s the predicament Lebanon-resident Craig Colquitt finds himself in twice every weekend during the NFL regular season. He’ll only have to deal with it once on this, the final weekend of the football season.
His son, Dustin, is the punter of the high-scoring Kansas City. His other son, Britton, punts for the Minnesota Vikings.
Craig Colquitt said Thursday, a night before flying to Miami for Sunday’s big game in which the Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers, the question has been asked before and his ex-wife has the perfect answer.
“She says she cheers for fourth down,” he said. “I’m the same way. I want to see him perform.”
The arrival of quarterback Patrick Mahomes a couple of years ago means he doesn’t get to see him punt as often as he used to. Dustin Colquitt has punted fewer than 50 times in each of the last two regular seasons. Prior to Mahomes’ arrival, the fewest punts Dustin had in a 16-game regular season was 65.
The Chiefs’ punter since 2005, Dustin Colquitt is experiencing his first Super Bowl as a player. Britton was the Denver Broncos punter when they won Super Bowl 50. Craig Colquitt has two Super Bowl rings from his first two NFL seasons — 1978 and ’79 — with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Craig hadn’t been to Miami (where he punted as a rookie in Super Bowl XIII against the Dallas Cowboys in the Orange Bowl) this year, but remembered his two big games, included XIV in Pasadena, Calif., when the Steelers faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Rose Bowl.
“I thought God was going to come, it was so electric,” Craig said. “It was amazing how well we were treated, how the media was involved, the events we did and, afterward, the party.
“Today, the big difference is the cell phone, social media, which amplifies it even more.”
Those differences spike the number of people watching. Craig Colquitt said it was estimated that between 50-80 million watched him punt in Super Bowl XIV in January 1980.
“I bet they will estimate it to be between 800 million and one billion people will watch this year because the NFL has really spread in Europe, Mexico, Japan, China,” he said.
The money has also skyrocketed. Craig said his son makes 100 times more than he did as a rookie.
If the Colquitts are Tennessee’s first family of punting — all three, plus Craig’s nephew, Jimmy, punted for the Tennessee Vols and in the NFL — it all began with Craig at the old South Knoxville High School. A running back and defensive end, he was also the backup place-kicker.
“The coach asked if anybody wanted to try punting,” Craig said. “Because I was a place-kicker, I didn’t take as many steps. It just translated into the punting.
“The coach was smart enough to not tell me to go three steps.”
Another change from the 1970s to the 21st century is the specialization. Today, long snappers are highly sought after for scholarships. Four decades ago, college teams took out ads in the newspaper to find punters. That’s what happened in Knoxville when coach Bill Battle and legendary UT kicking coach George Cafego were looking for a punter. Craig Colquitt was 20 and working in the real world.
“I did not have the grades to get into UT,” said Craig, who went to Cleveland State Community College before dropping out. “I worked, but I wasn’t getting anywhere. My parents were getting frustrated because without an education, you can’t
get anywhere.”
But then he saw the newspaper ad.
“I sent in something like a resume and (Cafego) said ‘come on over’,” he said.
Because he was a couple of years out of high school, his grades weren’t an issue. His parents paid his first year’s tuition before he earned a scholarship. And the rest became history.
Following his nine-year NFL career, he went into business. He moved to Lebanon in 2004 because of the easy access to the Southwest Airlines hub at Nashville International Airport, enabling him to fly nonstop to all the cities he needed to visit for his career. With other airlines, he had to make a stop in Atlanta.
Now retired, he has written a children’s book and is dabbling in writing music.
But no matter what he does, he will always be a parent (and a grandfather of nine). His two sons punt in the NFL, and one will experience what brother and dad already have. Watching his sons is harder than doing it himself back in the day.
“I am shocked how much anxiety I’ve experienced,” Craig said. “The season was tough, but when it gets to the playoffs…I didn’t know if they were going to
make it.
“Titans were up by 10, Texans were up by 21… I had already given up (watching on TV when Chiefs played Houston in the divisional round). I went outside and starting hitting golf balls.”
While Titans fans traveled to Kansas City for the AFC championship game, he was one of the few Tennesseans in Arrowhead Stadium rooting for the home team.
“I’m a Titans fan, but of course not two weeks ago,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.