OAKVILLE, Ala. — Lebanon competed in one of the largest cross country meets in the country last Saturday in the Jesse Owens Classic.
The Lady Devils finished 31st and the Blue Devils 32nd in the 200-school event featuring thousands of runners, but both had solid individual efforts.
Kerigan Gill led the Lady Devils with a time of 22:25. Four teammates set personal records — Ellie Denton 22:59, Charleigh Jacobus 23:51, Cami McNutt 24:11 and Kinley McCaslin 25:01. Kaylen Music set a PR in the junior varsity race.
In the boys’ race, Lebanon freshman Rafe Ater broke the 18-minute mark with a 17:57.
Clay Davis and Andreas Gonzalez set new PRs with 18:32 and 18:51, respectively. JV runners Eli Chambers, Logan Cowan, Reed Daley, Jacob Oakley and Jason Griffin set new PRsw.
Lebanon will travel to Dickson for the Mid-State Championships at Buckner City Park on Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.