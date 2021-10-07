Lebanon runners turn in personal-best times at Jesse Owens Classic

OAKVILLE, Ala. — Every Lebanon runner turned in a season-best time last Saturday in the Jesse Owens Classic at Indian Mound Park.
Todd Gonzalez crossed the line in 18:09, Erik Cruz in 18:45, Andres Gonzalez in 19:05, Neil Nelson in 19:21 and Ryker Ater in 20:23.
Kerigan Gill led the Lady Devils with a 21:30, 10 seconds shy of the school record. Ansley McNutt finished in 22:31, Neleigh Hutton 24:25 and Ellie Denton 26:00.
Briston Roberge, Logan Cowan and Jacob Oakley also posted personal-best times in the boys’ junior varsity.
