Lebanon runners turn in PRs at Voyles Classic

Lebanon’s Todd Gonzalez competes in a recent meet.

 TONYA KIRBY • For The Lebanon Democrat

HERMITAGE — Both Lebanon cross country teams had runners post personal-best times last Saturday in the Voyles Classic at the Hermitage.

The Blue Devils finished 24th out of 67 schools in the boys’ race.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.