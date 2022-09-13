Lebanon runners turn in PRs at Voyles Classic

HERMITAGE — Both Lebanon cross country teams had runners post personal-best times last Saturday in the Voyles Classic at the Hermitage.
The Blue Devils finished 24th out of 67 schools in the boys’ race.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HERMITAGE — Both Lebanon cross country teams had runners post personal-best times last Saturday in the Voyles Classic at the Hermitage.
The Blue Devils finished 24th out of 67 schools in the boys’ race.
Rafe Ater’s 18:00 and Caleb Sellars’ 21:22 were personal bests. Todd Gonzalez, Andres Gonzalez and Ryker Ater also improved their course times from last season.
Lebanon’s girls were 29th.
Ellie Denton’s 23:45, Cami McNutt’s 26:17 and Finley McCaslin’s 26:56 were personal bests. Kerigan Gill finished in 24:01 while Naleigh Hutto crossed the line in 26:48.
In the junior-varsity races, the Blue Devils’ Ethan Chambers (22:24), Jacob Oakley (31:35) and Jason Griffin (33:11) posted personal-best times while Reed Daley and Logan Cowan picked up their paces from last year’s race on the course.
Charleigh Jacobus (26:11), Adley Vanatta (27:52) and Kaylen Music (36:44) set PRs for the girls while Kailey Epperson finished her first high school race in 38:49.
Lebanon has a week off before the Sept. 24 Burnett Invitational at Cookeville.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.