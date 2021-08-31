HERMITAGE — After a week of heat warnings and COVID disruptions to the roster, Lebanon’s girls finished 15th and the boys 24th last Saturday in the Voyles Classic at The Hermitage last Saturday.
Kerigan Gill led the Lady Devils with a time of 23:06. Reese Miller turned in a time of 24:16 while Ava Gonzalez broke the finish line in 32:43. Returning sophomore Stephanie Diosdado finished in 28:02.
Todd Gonzalez led the Lebanon boys with a time of 19:20. Judah Bender finished in 21:06, Jeremy Taylor in 23:34, Briston Roberge 24:02 and Ethan Daley 24:17.
Lebanon will take Labor Day weekend off before returning to the course Sept. 11 at Dickson.
