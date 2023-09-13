Lebanon runs past Cavs in 4th quarter

COOKEVILLE — The Cookeville High School football team suffered its first Region 4-6A loss last Friday night as the visiting Lebanon Blue Devils ran away with a 41-17 win in the fourth quarter.
The loss bumped the Cavaliers down to an even 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the region, while Lebanon improved to 3-1 overall and a perfect 2-0 in the region.
The Cavs made things interesting in the third quarter as their only two touchdowns of the game cut their deficit to 10 points both times.
Down 20-3 at halftime, a 13-yard touchdown run by Mason Taylor after a seven-play, 65-yard drive made it 20-10, and a 1-yard touchdown run by Caden Outlaw after an 11-play, 65-yard drive made it 27-17. However, Lebanon split those scores with a 61-yard kickoff return by Key Crowell and a 9-yard touchdown run by Sean Heath two plays later to maintain its lead.
The momentum Cookeville mustered in the third quarter disappeared in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils held them to just two first downs. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils put things out of reach in dramatic fashion as a 38-yard touchdown pass from Casen Kincaid to Chaseton Dixon, and a 58-yard touchdown run by Crowell made it 41-17.
“We looked a little faster than they did on the edge as we got rolling,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “Had some good stuff happen. Good blocking up front. Good decisions by our quarterback.”
In the first half, the Cavs only scored on a 37-yard field goal by Alonzo Sanchez-cantu in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Lebanon built its lead with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kincaid to Crowell early, a 57-yard Kincaid-to-Crowell touchdown pass early in the second quarter and an 11-yard touchdown run by Crowell midway through the second.
“People playing hard without the football in their hands,” Gentry said, alluding to the 57-yard play. “On the very long pass, Dameon Calloway comes back and makes a block and springs (Crowell). Without that block, it’s a 10- 15-yard play. He made the block that sprung it and makes it look like a long run and it’s just the fact he was playing really hard.”
Crowell was the key to Lebanon’s attack with 285 all-purpose yards — 103 rushing on four carries, 121 on six catches and the 61-yard kick return.
Lebanon won a close offensive battle with 393 total yards to Cookeville’s 305, and the Blue Devils’ attack was mostly balanced with 221 rushing yards and 172 passing yards. Kincaid connected on 8 of 14 passes for 125 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while Isaiah Muraira hit his only throw for 47 yards.
Cookeville rushed for 179 yards and threw for 126.
Thomas Johnson led Cookeville’s rushing attack with 17 carries for 85 yards, and he was backed up by quarterback Blake Owen with 14 carries for 66 yards. Outlaw rushed 12 times for 22 yards and a score, while Taylor added two catches for eight yards and a score.
Owen completed 8 of 13 passes for 126 yards, and his top target was Taylor with three catches for 37 yards. Issac Frye also caught two passes for 50 yards, and Johnson added a 36-yard catch.
Up next, Cookeville hits the road for its second consecutive Region 4-6A game next Friday, kicking off against Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium. Lebanon returns home to host Green Hill at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium at the same time for the MyTV30 Friday Night Rivals game of the week. It will be the Hawks’ inaugural trip to Lebanon for an official game after having come to LHS in the summer for 7-on-7 passing leagues.
Lebanon Democrat sports editor Andy Reed contributed to this story.
