Lebanon runs past Cavs in 4th quarter

Lebanon speedster Key Crowell (6) tries to maneuver between Cookeville defenders Joseph Owens (16) and Jack Clark (22).

 Jonathan Aldrich • Cookeville Herald-Citizen

COOKEVILLE — The Cookeville High School football team suffered its first Region 4-6A loss last Friday night as the visiting Lebanon Blue Devils ran away with a 41-17 win in the fourth quarter.

The loss bumped the Cavaliers down to an even 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the region, while Lebanon improved to 3-1 overall and a perfect 2-0 in the region.

