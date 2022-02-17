Lebanon’s Jim McDowell was named district boys’ coach of the year for the second straight season while Blue Devil post Yarin Alexander was voted District 9-4A Most Valuable Player during the league meeting Monday.
McDowell, who has four COY awards in his 11 seasons at LHS, and Alexander helped the Blue Devils to the No. 1 seed in the district tournament which tips off with the 4-5 elimination doubleheader at 6 p.m. Thursday at Green Hill.
Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet will play in girl-boy doubleheader with the winners advancing to Saturday’s semifinals. The boys’ winner will face Lebanon at 6:30 p.m. after the girls survivor takes on No. 1 Cookeville, enjoying its first-ever undefeated season, at 5 p.m.
Semifinal action will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday with No. 2 Lebanon girls taking on host, and No. 3, Green Hill. Boys’ No. 2 Green Hill will take on No. 3 Cookeville at 3:30. Girls’ consolation will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, followed by the championship at around 7:30. The boys will follow the same schedule Tuesday. All teams who play Saturday will advance to the Region 5 tournament which tips off next Friday and Saturday at host sites with the winners advancing to the semifinals at Hendersonville.
Wilson County players named boys’ first-team all-district are Lebanon’s Jarred Hall, Wilson Central’s Adler Kerr and Green Hill’s Paxton Davidson and Jason Burch. On the second team are the Blue Devils’ Jaylen Abston, the Wildcats’ Damion Fayne and the Hawks’ Mo Ruttlen. LHS’ Wyatt Bowling and GHHS’ Blake Stacey made honorable mention.
On the girls’ side, Lebanon’s Meioshe Mason and Terri Reynolds are joined by Green Hill’s Aubrey Blankenship on the first team. The Devilettes’ Asia Barr and Finley Tomlin, Wilson Central’s Cloe Smith and Mt. Juliet’s Jakoria Woods were named second team. LHS’ Ny’lyia Rankins, WCHS’ Lillian Crutchfield, MJ’s Addie Kendall and GHHS’s Alivia Majors made honorable mention.
Named to the defensive team for the boys were Alexander, Ruttlen, Wilson Central’s Austin Alexander and Green Hill’s Parker Overath. For the girls’ Barr, Cloe Smith and the Lady Hawks’ Kensley Carter were chosen.
Green Hill swept Freshman of the Year honors with Sullie Gerik winning for the girls and Aaron Mattingly taking the boys’ honor.
District 6-4A tips off at Watertown
With four teams in Watertown’s District 6-2A, the Purple Tiger teams are already booked for the Region 3 tournament.
But there is the matter of seeding for the regional so Westmoreland, Smith County and Cannon County will join the Tigers at WHS for the district tournament Friday through next Tuesday.
Girls’ semifinal action will tip off at 6 p.m. Friday with No. 1-seed Westmoreland taking on No. 4 Watertown, followed by No. 3 Cannon County vs. No. 2 Smith County.
On Friday, No. 4 Westmoreland’s boys will battle No. 1 Smith County at 6 p.m., followed by No. 3 Watertown against No. 2 Cannon County.
The girls’ consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. Monday, followed by the championship. The boys will follow the same schedule Tuesday.
The region tournament will tip off with first-round games next Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys) played at the higher seed, meaning Watertown’s semifinal winners will play at home in the first round. Watertown will host the region semifinals and finals beginning Feb. 28.
FCS places four on all-district team
Four Friendship Christian players — three boys and a girl — were named to the all-District 4-IIA team
Max Duckwiler, Dillon Turner and Hayden Potts were chosen for the boys and Lily Maggart for the girls.
The Commanders traveled to Bell Buckle Webb last night for the Middle Region tournament opener. The winner advanced to this weekend’s semifinal round at Franklin Road Academy and to next week’s State XII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.