Lebanon’s Ater, WCHS trio, Green Hill teams qualify for state CC

Shown is Lebanon’s Rafe Ater.

 LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s Rafe Ater qualified for the TSSAA state cross country meet during Monday’s Region 5-AAA run at Sanders Ferry Park.

Ater turned in a personal-record time of 17:43 to punch his ticket for the state meet on the same course at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 4.

