Lebanon’s Ater, WCHS trio, Green Hill teams qualify for state CC

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s Rafe Ater qualified for the TSSAA state cross country meet during Monday’s Region 5-AAA run at Sanders Ferry Park.
Ater turned in a personal-record time of 17:43 to punch his ticket for the state meet on the same course at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 4.
Green Hill’s boys and girls qualified for state as a team after both finished second in the regional. The girls’ race will go off at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 4.
Also qualifying for state were Wilson Central girls Aubrey Katzenmiller and Carleigh Hughes and boy Noah Smith.
Lebanon’s Allen Sellars ran a personal best in his final race of the season as the Blue Devils finished seventh. In the girls’ race, Kerigan Gill led Lebanon with a 22:13. Charleigh Jacobus finished in 24:17 and Cami McNutt in 24:41 as the Lady Devils finished sixth.
