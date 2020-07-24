GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. — Boater Drew Boggs, of Lebanon, brought three bass to the scale July 18 weighing 13 pounds, 13 ounces to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine event on Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. For his victory, Boggs earned $5,082.
“I wanted to make a run to fish about an hour south,” said Boggs, who earned his seventh career BFL win. “I made it almost all the way — about five minutes from stopping — when my engine started knocking and I knew something wasn’t right.
“So I sat down in the first area and ended up staying there for a long time,” Boggs continued. “I ended up catching two on a football jig in brush piles and one on a deep crankbait on a ledge.
“By the time I left, my engine was knocking so badly that I was only able to fish two more stops before I made it back. It took quite a while — I had to troll in the last two miles. It was extremely tough, but I was very blessed. I caught nine keepers, and my best five would have been around 22 pounds.”
The top 10 boaters finished the tournament as follows:
1st: Drew Boggs of Lebanon, Tenn., three bass, 13-13, $5,082
2nd: Scott Patton of Dayton, Tenn., three bass, 11-3, $2,541
3rd: Daniel Langton of Evansville, Ind., three bass, 9-14, $1,157
3rd: Ronnie Getz of Sunman, Ind., three bass, 9-14, $1,157
5th: David Young of Mayfield, Ky., three bass, 9-11, $1,342
5th: Keith Amerson of Bethel Springs, Tenn., three bass, 9-11, $782
7th: Kevin Caskey of Madisonville, Ky., three bass, 9-10, $680
8th: Tim Smiley of White Pine, Tenn., three bass, 9-7, $612
9th: Harold Buchmeier of Gilbertsville, Ky., three bass, 9-0, $544
10th: Mason Fleetwood of Vallonia, Ind., three bass, 8-15, $452
10th: David Hames of Trezevant, Tenn., three bass, 8-15, $452
Complete results can be found at FLWFishing.com.
Young claimed the day’s Boater Big Bass Award of $560 after bringing a 5-pound, 6-ounce bass to the scale.
Wesley Dunn of Paducah, Kentucky, and Brian Huber of St. Peters, Missouri, tied for the win in the Co-angler Division Saturday after both anglers brought in three bass totaling 8 pound, 7 ounces. For their wins, each angler brought home $1,503.
The top 10 co-anglers finished as follows:
1st: Wesley Dunn of Paducah, Ky., three bass, 8-7, $1,503
1st: Brian Huber of St. Peters, Mo, three bass, 8-7, $1,503
3rd: Jeff Harris of Lexington, Ky., two bass, 8-0, $943
4th: Frank Haysley of Louisville, Ky., three bass, 6-9, $468
5th: Richard Baker of Jackson, Tenn., three bass, 6-4, $401
6th: Charlie Kuebler of Jasper, Ind., three bass, 5-14, $368
7th: Gary Hill of Germantown, Ohio, three bass, 5-13, $334
8th: William Holden of Cincinnati, Ohio, two bass, 5-11, $284
8th: Chris Coates of Bethpage, Tenn., two bass, 5-11, $284
10th: Orville Gown of Leitchfield, Ky., three bass, 5-10, $234
Harris caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division, weighing in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces. The catch earned the day’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $275. The 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine on Kentucky and Barkley Lakes was hosted by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The event was the second of five qualifying tournaments in the LBL division.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the LBL Division based on point standings, along with the five winners of each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 8-10 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tennessee, hosted by the Rhea Economic and Tourism Council. Boaters will compete for a $60,000 prize package, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new 18-foot Phoenix bass boat with a 200-horsepower outboard.
The 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing — the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.
The 2020 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American will be held Nov. 11-13 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina and is hosted by Visit Anderson. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division earn priority entry into the FLW Series, the pathway to the FLW Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour, where top pros compete with no entry fees. For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
— Submitted
