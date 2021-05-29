ROCKVALE — Once upon a time, there were years when Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, the only schools in Wilson County with track programs, barely sent enough athletes combined to count on one hand to state.
On Thursday, two Wilson County seniors climbed the medal stand above the No. 1 mark to accept state championship medals in the meet transplanted from Middle Tennessee State to Rockvale High School.
Aiden Britt became the first athlete in Lebanon High’s 100-plus years to win two TSSAA championships after winning the 3,200-meter run, less than seven months after taking gold in the cross country meet.
Earlier in the day, Marzeion Jones, who graduated from Green Hill a week ago, stood on his first triple jump of the day to win that championship while, literally, coming up just short in the high jump to finish second. He was also fifth in the long jump.
“It’s really exciting,” Britt said. “Wilson County’s definitely come up recently. Even at Lebanon, we had three guys medal today, and a lot from Green Hill and from every school in the county, I think. It’s just exciting to be in a county like that that’s that competitive.
Britt pulls away to make LHS historyWhen Britt dominated the Large Class cross country state final last November, he held back during the first half of the race before turning on the jets for the stretch run. Everything went according to play.
In this race, he was just ahead of Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield in a two-man race until the final lap when he pulled away to win by less than five seconds, 9:03.43 to 9:08.76.
That was not part of the plan.
“I was definitely hoping to get out a lot quicker than that,” the future Ole Miss Rebel runner said. “I dropped most of the guys off at the beginning, they didn’t want to go out at that pace. I was hoping for it to be a little bigger than that to drop everybody and try to be alone that whole race.
“But Wingfield really hung on for a long time.”
Britt said he was hoping for a faster time.
“I didn’t get my foot on the gas as much as I should have, but I was happy with it,” he said.
Prior to November, Lebanon’s state champions were 1971 girls’ basketball, 1984 wrestling (Jeff Lester) and 2017 bowling (Tyler Moore). None won more than one (though the Devilettes have had four runners-up finishes, including this past March). Britt stands alone with multiple titles.
“I’m glad to leave a mark on my school like that and to have my name there,” Britt said.
Also medaling for the Blue Devils was De’wayne Brown, who joined Jones on the triple jump medal stand after finishing fourth with a 43-2.5, and Ryan Becht, who moved up from an 11th seed to eighth and a medal with 40.62 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Jones needs one to win state triple jumpJones, a football player who took up track just this spring after transferring from Maplewood, jumped 47-3.75 on his first attempt in the preliminary flight, grabbed his umbrella and went over to the high jump which was being held at the same time.
Over the next hour, he watched the competition go out one by one until it was he and Heritage’s Grant Campbell remaining. Campbell cleared 6-8, and when Jones couldn’t follow suit, the Hawk had to settle for 6-6, which was still his personal best.
Jones returned to the triple jump, which had been delayed due to issues with the jumping boards. He was allowed one jump, which he ran through, but it didn’t matter as his leap from an hour earlier was still the best on the board, enabling him to join wrestling’s Dominic Love as Green Hill state champions in the school’s first year.
“I’m glad I got the PR in both of my events, even though I got second in high jump,” Jones said. “As long as I beat myself, that’s all that matters.”
“He wanted a 48 today, so we wanted to give him one last chance, figured he earned that right doing what he did in the high jump,” Green Hill coach David Glasscock said. “He’s a special young man. Glad he decided to move out this way.”
The delay during the triple jump caused his long jump meet to start more than an hour later than scheduled, which may have been a good think considering the hot conditions.
“I’m so fatigued right now,” he said after the triple jump concluded. “Just the little time I got to rest I’m going to use it.”
Shaq Cragwall, Green Hill’s girls coach who works with the boys’ team as well, is used to dealing with the heat from his days as a Lebanon Blue Devil and in college.
“The better spaced out you can get, the better, but, honestly, on a hot day like this, you got to get up under a tent, find some shade and just relax until your next event,” Cragwall said. “This year has been a real cold year. It’s been 60s and low 70s all year until the last two meets. To have this warm weather, the kids are probably not used to it that much. I think they’ve adapted and are going after it pretty good.”
Adjusting to the heat pretty well was Lebanon’s De’wayne Brown, who had the 13th-best distance in the field coming in from the regionals, but joined Jones on the triple jump medal stand by turning in a 43-2.5 to finish fourth,
Jones later won his third medal of the day with a fifth-place finish in the long jump with a 22.5.75.
Also starring for Green Hill was Jordan Stromquist, who finished fifth in two events — the girls’ long jump with an 18.0-5 and 100 meters in 12.22 seconds — sixth in the triple jump with an effort of 35-9.
The Lady Hawks’ Carolina Bannach was 10th in the pole vault with a 9-0.
Wilson Central’s Maya Follmer medaled in the girls’ 100 hurdles by finishing eighth in 15.51 seconds.
The Lady Wildcats’ 4x200 relay team was 12th in 1:47.37 while the 4x100 was 14th in 51.2.
Back to the boys, Mt. Juliet’s Montrell Bandy finished seventh in the 400 meters in 49.47 seconds, breaking his own school record of 49.98 set in the regional meet earlier this month.
Wilson Central’s Zachary Jacobs was 10th in the discus with a 135-9 throw. Green Hill’s Dailin Siggers was 15th in the 110 hurdles in 15.92 seconds.
Mt. Juliet’s 4x200 relay was 12th in 1:31.77. Green Hill’s 4x100 team was 15th in 44.05 seconds.
In the girls’ shot put, Ravenwood junior Reghan Grimes, who was at Mt. Juliet as a freshman, won the state with a throw of 41-0.
In the Division II meet Wednesday, Mt. Juliet Christian’s Ja’Marion Thomas was fifth in the boys’ triple jump with a 39-9.5.
