Lebanon's Burton signs with Cumberland softball

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat
Lebanon High outfielder Kyleigh Burton signs to play softball for Cumberland University on Thursday. Seated with Burton are parents Melissa and Chris Burton. Standing are Phoenix assistant coach Stephanie Theall and Lady Devil coach Jody Atwood.
