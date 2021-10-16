PIPESTEM, W.Va. — Lebanon resident Ruth Cardwell hit a hole-in-one Wednesday at Pipestem Golf Course.
She used a driver to clear the 111-yard No. 17 hole for her first ace.
Sam Cardwell witnessed the shot.
Sarro sinks hole-in-one at LGCCDoug Sarro sank a hole-in-one at Lebanon Golf & Country Club’s No. 2 hole Oct. 6.
He used a 6-iron to cover the 157 yards.
Wayne Erwin, George Hickey, Steve Everette and Wayne Crook witnessed the shot.
