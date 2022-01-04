Lebanon’s Gentry named TACA 6A coach of the year

Chuck Gentry, who coached Lebanon to a school-record 11 wins and the state quarterfinals, has been named Class 6A Coach of the Year by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association.
Two of the Blue Devils who Gentry coached to the Region 3-6A championship are among 12 players from Wilson County named TACA all-state. They are quarterback Jaylen Abston and one of his top receivers, Anthony Crowell, who was named in the athlete category.
Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill were represented on the 5A team. Hawks wide receiver Kaleb Carver and offensive linemen Tyson King were named, as were Wildcat linebacker Blake Hobbs and Golden Bear defensive lineman Jeff Pillows.
Watertown had two Purple Tigers place on the 2A team — quarterback Brayden Cousino and linebacker Jaden Robertson.
In Division II, Friendship Christian had three players honored and Mt. Juliet Christian one. Quarterback Garrett Weekly, wide receiver Brock Montgomery and linebacker Tyson Wolcott made the TACA team for the Commanders while the Saints saw all-purpose JaMarion Thomas honored in the athlete category.
