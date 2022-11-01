Lebanon’s Hall chooses Tulsa basketball

Lebanon High senior Jarred Hall reveals his college choice on his shirt as his parents, Debbie and Rod Hall, look on.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Answering a question on the minds of local basketball aficionados for more than a year, Lebanon High senior Jarred Hall revealed his intention to play college ball for the University of Tulsa before a group of LHS students at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court early yesterday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8 Hall, a leaper with 3-point range, had received more than 20 Division I offers dating to the summer of 2021, including three from the Southeastern Conference that summer. Most of his recent offers came from the level immediately below the Power 5 conferences.

