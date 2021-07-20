Since enrolling at Lebanon High School as a freshman, Jarred Hall has grown between 3-4 inches.
His stature as a college basketball prospect has shot up much more.
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising junior picked up a scholarship offer from Florida last Saturday, the highest-profile offer for a Blue Devil boys’ basketball player in memory.
Then he received another Southeastern Conference offer, from Ole Miss, yesterday.
The offer from the Gators came while Hall was playing in an Adidas event in Omaha, Neb.
“He played really well when we went to Memphis to play in the BCAT Hoopfest (last month),” LHS coach Jim McDowell said Monday. “While we were down there, he got an offer from Jacksonville University and from Radford.”
Hall has also received offers from Tennessee State, Central Arkansas and North Carolina A&T. He’s also drawn interest from SEC school Arkansas. After the June high school camp season ended, Hall has played AAU ball for EAB and been to tournaments in Hoover, Ala., and Omaha. Ole Miss had him in Oxford for an elite camp.
“I’ve gotten calls from several schools over the course of the last couple of weeks,” McDowell said.
Lebanon fans saw him blossom down the stretch of last season as he averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game over the final six weeks while listed at 6-7. His growth spurt came after he developed guard skills.
“He’s always played on the perimeter,” McDowell said. “He got here at about 6-4, 6-5. At the end of his freshman year he was 6-6.”
Hall, who can’t sign with an NCAA school until November 2022, may be the most decorated boys’ basketball player in LHS history when he graduates. McDowell, entering his 11th season as head coach, said he has never had a Division I signee at his alma mater. The most recent D1 player from the school is Malcolm Manier, who went to junior college in 2001 before transferring to Georgia State. The last Blue Devil to sign out of high school with a DI school was Demetric Reese, who signed with St. Peter’s in 1995 before eventually transferring to Maryland-Eastern Shore.
