Lebanon’s Johnson wins Phoenix Bass Fishing tournament

GALLATIN — Lebanon boater Daniel Johnson won the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament this past Sunday on Old Hickory Lake.
Johnson won $6,886 based on his 26-3 pound catch.
Jeremy Walker of Mt. Juliet was seventh with 10 catches weighing 24-4 pounds for $1,481. Lebanon’s Joey Mallicoat was eighth with 21-4 pounds, good for $883.
Watertown’s Josh Underhill was eighth in the co-angler category with five catches weighing 11-2 pounds to pocket $441.
Clark Cowley of Lebanon won $795 in contingency award money for hauling in a five-pound, nine-ounce bass.
