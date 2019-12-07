Lebanon's Lester commits to Martin Methodist

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat
Lebanon senior guard Aaryn Grace Lester announced her intention to sign with Martin Methodist College earlier this week on social media. Lester plans to sign with the Pulaski-based NAIA school, which will compete in Cumberland's Mid-South Conference, next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.