Lebanon's McDearman returns to state tournament

CLARKSVILLE -- Lebanon's Mark McDearman will make a return trip to the TSSAA state golf tournament after winning a sudden-death playoff to finish second in the Region 5-Large tournament at Clarksville Country Club.
McDearman's 77 trailed only the 75 shot by Clarksville's Aidon Baker. He beat Hendersonville's Kobe Hill in the playoff.
The Blue Devils just missed qualifying for the state as a team, finishing third with a 334. Clarksville won with a 325 and Station Camp was second with 327 to punch their tickets to the state tournament set for next Tuesday and Wednesday at WillowBrook in Manchester.
For Lebanon, Ethan Keith carded an 80, Ryan Becht 85, Dallas Cheesman 92 and Ryan Wood 93.
Wilson Central's Trey Melvin and Mt. Juliet's Devin Speight, both playing as individuals, both shot 78.
