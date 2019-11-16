Lebanon's McDearman signs with Tennessee Tech golf

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat
Lebanon High senior Mark McDearman signs a golf scholarship with Tennessee Tech on Friday. Seated with him are (from left) grandmother Linda and parents John and Kathy McDearman and grandfather Tony Dahmus. Standing is Blue Devil coach Hunter Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.