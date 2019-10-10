Lebanon's Mulaski commits to Bryan College

Kaitlyn Hungerford • The Lebanon Democrat/File
Lebanon guard Allissa Mulaski committed to play basketball for Bryan College, the senior announced this week on social media. The three-point sharpshooter can sign with the NCAA Division II Lions during the early signing period next month. Her older brother, Noah, plays for the men's team at the Dayton, Tenn., school.
