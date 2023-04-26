Elijah Shreeve pitched a seven-inning four-hit shutout Monday night to lift host Lebanon past Smyrna 3-0 at Brent Foster Field.
The right-hander struck out five and walked none.
Connor Gannon drove in a run as he, Jay Dillard and Braden Metzgar each managed two of Lebanon’s nine hits.
Six-run sixth lifts Friendship past Davidson
NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning Monday to overtake host Davidson Academy 10-8.
Davidson led 7-4 before Friendship’s uprising as the Commanders climbed to 23-8 for the season going into a Tuesday makeup game at Clarksville Academy.
Knox Hayslip knocked in two runs and homered for Friendship while Mason Hallum doubled twice. Storm Sellars drove in three runs on two singles. J.J. Pruneau and Adam Gordon also singled twice each as the Commanders collected 13 hits.
Davidson finished with 14 hits, four off Friendship reliever Elijah Stockton who pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for the win. Starter Tate Tidwell tossed the first 3 1/3, exiting during the Bears’ four-run fourth as the hosts went up 6-2.
Rhea County walks off Lebanon 7-6
EVENSVILLE — Host Rhea County walked-off Lebanon 7-6 last Saturday in the Trojan Classic.
Connor Gannon took the loss with 2/3 innings of relief. Isaiah Muraira had worked 2/3 innings after stater Cade Throne gave up 11 hits and four runs in 5 1/3 frames. The trio surrendered 14 hits.
Lebanon finished with 10 hits, including a first-inning three-run homer by Evan Driver. Wyatt Bowling banged out three hits while Gannon and Jackson Lea had two apiece.
Blue Devils beat Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Samuel Peach pitched a seven-inning complete game last Saturday as Lebanon beat Cleveland 5-2 in the Trojan Classic.
The left-hander scattered seven hits while striking out three.
Wyatt Bowling’s RBI groundout staked the Blue Devils to a first-inning lead.
Ben Estes and Jackson Lea each had two hits to lead Lebanon’s nine-hit parade.
Hallum homer in 9th carries Commanders past Upperman
BAXTER — Mason Hallum’s three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning broke a tie and sent Friendship Christian to a 7-5 win over host Upperman.
The Bees tied the score in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Elijah Stockton survived that blown save and a score in the bottom of the ninth to pitch three innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits. Tate Tidwell tossed the sixth after starter Quin Long went through five, surrendering nine hits but just three runs.
Upperman outhit Friendship 12-9. But Hallum had three of the Commanders’ hits while Storm Sellars doubled. J.J. Pruneau picked up a pair of singles as FCS improved to 22-8.
Friendship jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third inning before Upperman matched it in the fifth. The Commanders went up 4-3 in the sixth before the Bees tied the score in the seventh as they slipped to 17-7.
