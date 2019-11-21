Lebanon's Stewart signs with Tusculum bowling

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat
Lebanon High senior Hayli Stewart signs a bowling scholarship with Tusculum University on Wednesday morning. Seated with her are (from left) sister Katy, parents Jason and Barbara and brother Peyton Stewart. Standing are Lady Devil coaches David Fugate and Mike Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.