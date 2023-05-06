BRENTWOOD — Lebanon is sending 14 boys and seven girls to the sectionals following South Sub-Section track and field this week at Ravenwood.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 3:14 am
BRENTWOOD — Lebanon is sending 14 boys and seven girls to the sectionals following South Sub-Section track and field this week at Ravenwood.
Jarred Hall won the triple jump, finished second in the high jump and eighth in the long jump.
Jaylen Abston was third in the high jump, fourth in the 4-by-100 relay and seventh in the long jump and 100 meters.
Jackson Lakeman was eighth in the pole vault.
Payton Hodge finished sixth in the long jump and 4-by-200.
Kam Brown was fourth in the triple jump.
Evan Shipp finished fifth in the triple jump and fourth in the 4-by-11.
Eli Freeman was fifth in the shot put.
Nolan Sandefur was fourth in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the 110 hurdles, fourth in the 4-by-100 and sixth in the 4-by-200.
Anthony Crowell was fourth in the 4-by-100 while Taylor Barba was sixth in the 4-by-200.
Clay Davis was fifth in the 4-by-100, sixth in the 4-by-200 and seventh in the 400.
Allen Sellers, Terry Gonzalez and Erik Cruz joined Davis on the 4-by-800 team.
On the girls’ side, Ella Pine won the pole vault while Charleigh Jaobus was sixth.
Kenzie Rowlett was sixth in the triple jump and ninth in the high jump.
Kiyah King was third in third in the triple jump while Layla Tate finished eighth.
Omaria Steverson was fifth in the discus and eighth in the shot put.
Emily Angel finished seventh in the 300 hurdles.
