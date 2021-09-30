Lebanon dropped a 3-0 District 7-AAA soccer decision at Mt. Juliet on Monday.
Lexie Crowder kept the Lady Devils close with 18 saves as their three-match unbeaten streak ended.
Lebanon was coming off a 1-1 tie with host LaVergne last Thursday.
Jaycee Porterfield scored the Lady Devils’ goal off an assist by Rachel Moscardelli, who forwarded a free kick from Ali Famularo.
Lebanon followed the Mt. Juliet match with a 1-0 home loss to Smyrna on Tuesday. Crowder collected 10 saves for the Lady Devils.
MJCA defeats Davidson, ties Ezell-Harding
Avery Harris scored four goals Tuesday night to lead visiting Mt. Juliet Christian to a 5-2 win at Davidson Academy.
Ella Mancher had the other Lady Saints score.
Mt. Juliet Christian and Ezell-Harding played to a 2-2 draw Monday night at MJCA.
Harris scored both Lady Saints goals on assists from Kendra Morgan and Addison Lanier.
MJCA will host Glencliff today and Clarksville Academy next Tuesday, both at 5 p.m.
