Five different Blue Devils-Golden Bears-Hawks scored Monday night as the Lebanon-Mt. Juliet-Green Hill co-op hockey team skated past Montgomery Bell Academy 5-2.
Paul (Trey) Wieck put MBA up 1-0 with 1:38 left in the first quarter. But Wesley Ray tied the score off an assist by Ryan Woods to knot the score just 47 seconds later.
Robert Kamos put Lebanon in front off a Ray assist at 7:56 of the second period. Ray then passed to Jackson Blevins for an insurance goal just 36 seconds later for a 3-1 lead.
After Cooper Greene brought the Big Red to within 3-2 early in the third period. Woods got the goal back with a short-handed score with just over five minutes remaining. Braylen Cox closed out the scoring with 3:14 to play.
