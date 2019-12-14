Lebanon soccer players to compete in Florida this month

Submitted to The Democrat

Lebanon residents Sean Redmond (left) and Jack Bode are playing in the US Youth Soccer National League in Panama City, Fla., this weekend and will return to the Sunshine State to play in Tampa Bay on Dec. 28-30. The league is comprised of the top 32 teams in the country. Redmond and Bode are members of the Tennessee Division I and Southern Region Premier League champion team Tennessee United Soccer Club 05 boys red team based in Hendersonville.