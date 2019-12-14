Lebanon soccer players to compete in Florida this month

Submitted to The Democrat
Lebanon residents Sean Redmond (left) and Jack Bode are playing in the US Youth Soccer National League in Panama City, Fla., this weekend and will return to the Sunshine State to play in Tampa Bay on Dec. 28-30. The league is comprised of the top 32 teams in the country. Redmond and Bode are members of the Tennessee Division I and Southern Region Premier League champion team Tennessee United Soccer Club 05 boys red team based in Hendersonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.