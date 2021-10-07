COOKEVILLE — Lebanon dropped a 2-0 decision at Cookeville in the Lady Devils’ District 7-AAA finale Tuesday.
Lexie Crowder collected eight saves in goal for Lebanon.
The Lady Devils will close their regular season tonight for Senior Night against visiting Green Hill, which competes in District 10-AA.
