CHATTANOOGA — Lebanon softball went 2-2 in the Wildcat Invitational last weekend at Warner Park.
The Lady Devils opened with a 9-2 win over Girls Prep in a four-inning game last Friday, scoring three times in the first inning and six in the fourth.
Laina Knight drove in four runs, hitting a first-inning three-run homer and a fourth-inning single. Lillie Huddleston, Andrea Huddleston and Maci Hodge had RBIs in the fourth. Lilllie Huddleston and Hodge each had two RBIs.
Fetcho finished with three hits while Knight, Lillie Huddleston and Morgan Stearman each had two of Lebanon’s 12 hits. Hodge hit a double.
Aundrea Huddleston and McKenzie Jordan each pitched two innings as GPS had four hits.
Lebanon followed with a 6-2 loss to Piedmont.
The teams were tied 2-2 before Piedmont broke the game open with four runs in the fourth, and final, frame to win it.
Lillie Beth Waddle singled in Lebanon’s first-inning run. Knight had the Lady Devils’ other RBI in the third.
Knight pitched the full 3 2/3 innings to take the loss, allowing eight hits.
Waddle had two of Lebanon’s five hits.
On Saturday, Lebanon absorbed an 8-6 defeat as East Hamilton broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Ashlyn Watkins, who earlier doubled home two first-inning runs.
Lebanon scored four times in the second inning on RBIs by Fetcho, Waddle, Aundrea Huddleston and Katelyn Clemmons.
Clemmons had half of Lebanon’s six hits.
Lebanon also had an exciting win Saturday, a 2-1 walk-off decision over Meigs County as Alyssa Horne snapped a 1-1 tie with a fifth-inning RBI single.
Aundrea Huddleston singled in a first-inning run for the Lady Devils. She led Lebanon with two hits.
McKenzie Jordan gave up the tying run in the second but nothing else as Meigs County finished with three hits and one walk.
Watertown outscores Upperman 17-6
BAXTER — Watertown pounded 20 hits Monday as the Lady Purple Tigers trounced host Upperman 17-6.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in three separate innings — the first, third and sixth.
Jaina Drennon drove in six runs on four hits, one of which was a double. Katie Brindley had four RBIs on two singles. Drew Pryor doubled and singled while Presley Clark singled as both knocked in a pair of scores.
Abby Hall doubled as she and Madison Baskin each banged out three hits. Rachel Cromer also doubled as she and Callie Buhler added a pair of hits apiece.
Drennon survived Upperman’s four-run first inning by surrendering eight hits in six innings in the circle.
Friendship run-rules Lipscomb
Friendship Christian spotted visiting Lipscomb Academy two first-inning unearned runs before the Lady Commanders crushed the Lady Mustangs 13-2 in 4 1/2 innings Monday.
The Lady Commanders scored a run in the first inning and five in the second. Bella Ellis hit an RBI double, Deshea Oakley drew a bases-loaded walk and Gabby Lowe singled in two.
Lowe finished with three of Friendship’s 10 hits. Khloe Smith tripled and Ellis and Bell Nokes doubled as each had two hits. Ellis and Charley Clark drove in three runs apiece while Lowe had two.
Isabella Wilson held Lipscomb to three hits and a walk while striking out nine.
Mt. Juliet drills Dickson County 22-3
DICKSON — Emma Robbins drove in five runs in the seventh inning Monday as Mt. Juliet dominated Dickson County 22-3.
Robbins drove in her runs on a single and a grand slam in Mt. Juliet’s 12-run top-of-the-seventh inning.
Dickson County scored in the second on an error.
Mt. Juliet scored nine runs in the fourth. Brookelynn Aldridge hit a solo home run and Savanna Schaffer a two-run shot. Chloe Younggren hit a two-run triple. Hailey Stewart contributed a two-run double and Taylor Haymans and Karli Costley an RBI single apiece.
Annalise Mecklenburg pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing three runs on three hits.
The Lady Bears banged out 21 hits. Mecklenburg finished with four. Stewart, Costley, Younggren, Haymans, Schaffer and Robbins also racked up multiple hits.
