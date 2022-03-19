HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon defeated host Hendersonville 3-1 after being walked off by Beech 5-4 Thursday in the Commando Softball Classic at Drakes Creek Park.
The Lady Commandos and Lady Devils swapped runs in the third inning before Lebanon scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.
Sarah Kizer and Lily Beth Waddle each drove in Lebanon runs as the Lady Devils finished with five hits.
Aly Dickerson surrendered four Hendersonville hits and struck out five.
Beech scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to walk off with the time-limit victory.
Lebanon had just scored three runs in the top of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie as both teams tallied in the third.
Laina Knight and Alaina Smith each had two of Lebanon’s 11 hits.
Karlee Wright pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits while striking out three.
