GALLATIN -- Lebanon's girls rolled past Gallatin 24.5-2.5 while the boys blitzed the Green Wave, 21-6, on Thursday at Holder Family Fun Center.
Hayli Stewart rolled high games of 184, 235 and 172 for the Lady Devils while Ali Davis delivered scores of 178, 226 and 165, Addisen Johnson 174 and 173 and Alyssa Weiser 169 as Lebanon improved to 6-0.
Caleb Gregory led Lebanon's boys with scores of 237, 252 and 223 while Jackson McRae racked up games of 215, 221 and 214, Gregory Oliver 197 and 230 and Jaleel Dowell 200 as the Blue Devils moved to 7-0.
Blue Devils roll past Beech
Lebanon's boys rolled to a 17.5-9.5 win over visiting Beech on Wednesday afternoon at Pro Bowl West while the girls prevailed 22-5.
Harvick Wiley led Lebanon with a 237 high game. Ryan Norvil notched scores of 223 and 232, Jaleel Dowell 221 and 208, Jackson McRae 209 and 212 and Caleb Gregory 192.
Hayli Stewart rolled high games of 195, 187 and 184 for the Lady Devils while Allyssa Weiser scored 179, Hannah Escue 169 and Kaitlyn Rodgers 152.
