Lebanon netted a pair of 7-0 tennis triumphs over visiting Portland on Monday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts.
Cameron Jasper and Carter McCullouch won their boys’ double match 8-1. Jasper won his singles match 8-0, McCulloch 8-1 and Kelton Coffee 6-0, 6-0.
Emily Lawson and Meagan Bashour won their girls’ doubles match 8-1, as did partners Maya Gipson and Sophia Skelton. Gibson and Bella Hankins won their singles matches 8-0 while Izzy Walden prevailed 8-3 and Jaelyn Hedrick 8-5.
Both Lebanon teams lost at home to Green Hill 6-1 Tuesday.
The Blue Devils’ Grayson Campbell and Rex Nave won their boys’ doubles match 8-6. Jasper and McCulloch took Green Hill to a tiebreaker before losing 10-4.
In singles, Jasper lost 6-2, 6-3; McCuilloch 6-1, 6-1; Campbell 6-4, 8-2; Nave 6-3, 6-3 and Jonathan Williams 6-2, 7-5.
Coffee won his exhibition match 8-4.
Bashour won her singles match 8-4 for the Lady Devils’ only victory. Hankins won an exhibition match 8-6.
She and Lawson lost their doubles match 8-2 while Gipson and Skelton fell 8-3. Walden and Hedrick lost 9-8 in a consolation doubles match.
In singles, Gipson split sets 7-5, 2-6 before losing a close tiebreaker. Skelton lost 7-5, 6-2; Lawson 6-4, 6-2 and Walden 8-4.
Friendship boys post opening week wins
Friendship Christian’s boys beat visiting Davidson Academy 6-1 Thursday.
Singles winners for the Commanders were Seth Cron over Jaxson Leisure 8-1, Ethan Olivier over Will Sopki 8-6, Wesley Johnson over Robert Reese 9-8 and Zach Elliot over Jude Lawrence 8-1.
Doubles winners were Cron and Jon Richardson over Leisure and Issac Smith 8-3 and Olivier and Johnson over Sopko and Reese 8-2.
Davidson’s win was Smith’s 8-2 verdict over Richardson at No. 1 singles.
Friendship’s girls fell 4-3 as the Lady Bears swept the doubles matches.
Ellan Ann and Katie Flynn beat Nishika Shah and Neelie Sloan 8-1 while Julie Torr and Emmie Pentecost won 8-3 over Allyson Stallworth and Mattie Purcell.
Singles winners for Davidson were Ann over Sloan 8-1 and Delaney Flake over Purcell 8-5.
Lady Commander winners were Shah over Flynn 8-5, Stallworth over Torr 8-3 and and Olivier over Pentecost 8-1.
Friendship opened the season Tuesday at home as the boys beat Middle Tennessee Christian 4-3 while the girls were doubled up 4-2.
Singles winners for the Commanders were Richardson over Clayton Goodwyn 8-5, Johnson over Andrew Glass 8-3 and Elliot over Bradley Polk 8-6. Olivier and Johnson won over Haynes and Seth Gordon 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.
MTCS winners were Koen Meranda over Cron 8-3, Gordon over Olivier 8-4 and Goodwyn and Meranda over Richardson and Cron 8-6.
Lady Cougar singles winners were Ashton Reed over Shah 8-3, Reese Tidwell over Olivier 9-7 and Chloe Converse over Purcell 8-1. Tidwell and Converse beat Stallworth and Purcell 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Friendship winners were Stallworth over Jackson Stone 8-4 and Shah and Sloan over Boyle and Reed 8-6 at No. 1 doubles.
