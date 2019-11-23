Lebanon’s boys rolled past visiting Wilson Central 25-2 while the girls prevailed 23-4 in LHS’ regular-season bowling finale Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
Jackson McRae rolled high games of 241, 187 and 278 for the Blue Devils while Harvick Wiley had games of 201, 224 and 177; Jackson Dowell 224 and 171, Ryan Norvil 210 and 191 and Gregory Oliver 181 as Lebanon wrapped up a 15-1 regular season.
Ali Davis led the Lady Devils with high games of 202, 197 and 191 while Addisen Johnson turned in a 207, Hayli Stewart 202, Hannah Escue 161 and 145, Kaitlyn Rodgers 159 and 145 and Alyssa Weiser 150 and 155 as Lebanon concluded a 13-1 campaign.
Both Lebanon teams will be seeded No. 1 when the District 12 tournament rolls off in two weeks.
Friendship teams complete another perfect regular season
Friendship Christian’s defending Division II state champions have completed a second straight perfect regular seasons.
The Commanders are 13-0 and the Lady Commanders 12-0.
The Middle Region tournament will be held Dec. 2-6. Both teams have byes into the semifinals, guaranteeing them a return to January’s state tournament.
