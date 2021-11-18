Lebanon faced 13 other teams in the Middle Tennessee Swim Club Invitational last Saturday morning at the Jimmy Floyd Center.
The Lady Devils’ Abigail Hopper had wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Emma Pierucki picked up a victory in the 200 freestyle and a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Jayce Yarbrough was second in the 100 breaststroke. Lebanon’s relay teams were second in the 200 medley and 200 free.
Pierucki, Hopper and Yarbrough each made two region cuts. Meg Pierucki had two personal-best times while Hopper, Emma Pierucki, Ariel Brewington, Ellie Parker and Milan Green each had one.
Walker Orbke anchored the Blue Devils’ team with wins in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, both with state-qualifying times. Chase Climer secured two regional qualifying times in the 50 freestyle, which was a personal best, and 100 breaststroke.
Also competing were Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet, Green Hill, Smyrna, Cookeville, Zion Christian, Hillsboro, Beech, Hendersonville, Franklin County, Station Camp, Merrol Hyde and Upperman.
Lebanon will be back in the pool at 6 p.m. Friday at the Cookeville YMCA to take on Zion Christian and the host Cavaliers.
