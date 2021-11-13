SMYRNA — Lebanon High’s swim team opened its regular season Tuesday with a 14-0 win over Smyrna.
The Blue Devils posted 14 event wins along with three state and eight region qualifying times.
Seniors Emma Pierucki and Abigail Hopper posted regional qualifying swims in all their events — the 200 IM and 50 freestyle for Pierucki and 200 and 100 freestyle for Hopper.
Jayce Yarbrough added another region qualifying time in the 100 free.
The Lady Devils closed out the meet with another win in the 200 free relay. Freshman Ariel Brewington and Ellie Parker led the relay wins. Newcomers Meg Pierucki and Milan Green posted personal-best times.
On the boys’ side, senior Walker Orbke posted state cuts in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Freshman Rocky Scott picked up a state cut in the 200 free and a region time in the 100 breaststroke.
Chase Climer secured the other two region qualifying times in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
Lebanon will return to the pool at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Middle Tennessee Swim Club Invitational at the Jimmy Floyd Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.