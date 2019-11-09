When Lebanon's football season ends, the high school careers of Blue Devil linebacker Daniel Davila and nose tackle Greyson Gregory won't.
But they won't be teammates anymore, either.
The pair accepted invitations to play in the Dec. 13 Toyota East-West All-Star Classic to be played at Austin Peay's Fortera Station in Clarksville.
Davila will play outside linebacker on the West team. Gregory, listed at 6-feet-0, 300 pounds, is designated to play defensive tackle for the East.
Joining Gregory on the East team will be Mt. Juliet wide receiver Malik Bowen and offensive tackle Zach Delfendahl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.