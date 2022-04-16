Lebanon posted a pair of 7-0 wins over visiting Beech in tennis action Thursday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts.
Doubles winners for the Lady Devils were Emily Lawson and Meagan Bashour 8-1, Maya Gipson and Sophie Skelton 8-0 and Izzy Walden and Bella Hankins 8-2.
Singles winners were Gipson 6-3, 6-0; Skelton 6-3, 6-3; Lawson 6-2, 6-1; Bashour 8-0 and Walden 9-4.
Hankins won an exhibition match 6-2.
Blue Devil doubles winners on the boys’ side were Cameron Jasper and Carter McCulloch 9-7 and Grason Campbell and Rex Nave 8-3. Lelen Ramos and Toler Wyatt won an exhibition match 8-1.
Singles winners were Jasper 7-6, 6-1, McCulloch 6-4, 6-1; Campbell 6-3, 6-3; Nave 6-3, 1-6, 10-5 and Jonathan Williams 6-4, 6-2.
