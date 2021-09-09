Lebanon was edged by visiting Green Hill 25-19, 25-17, 16-25, 21-25, 15-6 Tuesday.
Maya Gipson led the Lady Devils with 36 assists, 12 digs, five kills and two aces while Haley Mitchell had 15 kills, 13 digs, an ace and a block; Ava Knight 14 kills, four blocks, an ace and a dig and Erin Gallatin 27 digs, two aces and an assist as Lebanon slipped to 0-3 in District 7-AAA.
Lebanon is scheduled to host district rival Cookeville today.
Watertown tops Gordonsville in four
GORDONSVILLE — Watertown rolled to a four-set win over Gordonsville 20-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18 Tuesday.
Morgan Brown totaled 23 digs, 10 kills and an ace for Watertown while Alie Tunks delivered 21 digs and four aces, Summer Sesnan 19 digs and three aces and Abby Parkerson 16 kills as the Lady Purple Tigers improved to 16-7 for the season and 7-0 in District 7-A.
Watertown hosted Eagleville last night and will travel to Trousdale County today for a 6 p.m. match.
MJCA falls to Providence, 3-1
MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet Christian lost to host Providence Christian 25-12, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21 Tuesday.
Davey Slaughter led the Lady Saints with 19 kills and 10 digs while Emma Bobbitt totaled 10 kills and three aces, Keely Sellers eight digs and two aces and Catherine Powell seven digs and four aces.
MJCA is scheduled to travel to Ezell-Harding today for a 5:30 p.m. match.
