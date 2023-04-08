Braden Metzgar’s two-out RBI double scored Tal Swindell with the walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift host Lebanon to a 4-3 win over Mt. Juliet at Brent Foster Field.
Metzgar’s heroics were made possible after Lebanon scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score. One run scored on a throwing error and the other on an RBI by Cade Thorne.
Mt. Juliet took a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth on a squeeze by Kyle Fitzgibbons.
Tyler Vestal’s two-run single staked Mt. Juliet to a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
Lebanon cut the lead in half in the third when Jackson Lea walked and moved around on wild pitches.
Tyler Kingdon pitched the top of the seventh, striking out two, and was awarded the win on the walkoff. Starter Elijah Shreeve surrendered eight singles and a walk in six innings with four strikeouts. Metzgar, playing left field, got him out of a jam in the fifth inning with a shoestring catch before doubling a runner off second base.
Ryan Worden, who kept Lebanon from taking the lead in the sixth by getting the final two outs, took the loss with 1 1/3 innings logged. Starter Noah Ilias was pulled with two out in the third after wild-pitching Lea home and having walked three despite having allowed no hits. Left-hander Landon Parman held Lebanon to a hit and a walk while fanning four over 2 1/3 innings. The Blue Devils made their move in the sixth against Tristan Nguyen, who gave up two runs on two hits and two walks before being relieved by Worden.
Metzgar, whose winning double was the game’s only extra-base hit, managed two of Lebanon’s three hits. Vestal had two Mt. Juliet hits in the No. 9 spot.
Gannon homers twice, drives in 4 in Blue Devil win in East TennesseeMARYVILLE — Lebanon opened a weekend trip to East Tennessee on Thursday with an 8-7 extra-inning win over Knoxville Grace Christian at William Blount High School.
Wyatt Bowling’s sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning to snap the tie. Connor Gannon drove in four runs on as many hits, two of which were homers in the third and fourth innings. Bowling doubled as he, Cooper Hays and Tol Swindell each had multiple hits.
The Blue Devils, who outhit Grace 12-9, led by five runs in the fourth inning.
Cade Thorne struck out six in 4 1/3 innings for the win. Starter Tyler Kingdon allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 frames.
Lebanon will remain in the Knoxville area through today, next facing Loudon at 10 a.m.
Mitchell fires one-hitter as Tigers rough up Westmoreland 11-1WATERTOWN — Watertown piled up the runs in the early innings while Charlie Mitchell held Westmoreland to one hit in an 11-1 five-inning win Tuesday night.
Mitchell gave up a second-inning run on one hit and no walks while striking out 10.
Watertown scored three times in the first and second innings and five in the third as the Purple Tigers roughed up the first two of four Westmoreland pitchers for nine hits.
Chase Young drove in three runs and Kaiden West two for the Tigers. Mitchell and Landon Phillips each singled twice while C.J. Potter’s double represented the game’s only extra-base knock.
Commanders run-rule Ezell-HardingANTIOCH — Friendship Christian one-hit Ezell-Harding for the second straight day with Elijah Stockton and Quin Long doing the combined honors in a 16-0 win.
The Commanders scored at least three runs in all four of their at-bats in the game which ended after four innings.
Friendship finished with 13 hits, including home runs by Long, Mason Hallum and J.J. Pruneau. Pruneau and Hallum also doubled. Stockton and Adam Gordon had two singles apiece.
Pruneau and Gordon drove in three runs apiece while Hallum and Long had two RBI each as the Commanders climbed to 12-6 for the season.
Stockton allowed a hit and a walk in three innings while striking out six. Long struck out two of the three Eagles he faced in the fourth.
