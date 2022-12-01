If one stays involved in high school athletics long enough, one is likely to see everything.
For the first time in several generations, Lebanon and Watertown will battle each other on the football field next year.
Blue Devil coach Chuck Gentry and the Purple Tigers’ Gavin Webster have agreed to send their teams against each other in Week 6 in 2023 and ’24. Next year’s game will be at LHS’ Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium on Sept. 22 with the Devils making the return trip to Robinson Stadium the following year.
It will be the teams’ first meeting since the 1964 Industrial Bowl in Lafayette, won by Coach Brownie Robinson’s Purple Tigers over Clifton Tribble’s Blue Devils 9-7. Both coaches’ names now adorn the fields where the teams play their home games.
It will be the first regular-season meeting since 1952 when Tribble, then building a legend as a running back, and the fabled Blue Devils of Robert Dedman, Don Franklin and Coach Joe Gwynne Adkinson, routed the Tigers 62-0.
But this meeting is more for convenience and money than reviving a dormant rivalry.
Webster had Week 6 booked with Fairview. But Yellow Jackets coach Chris Hughes wanted to play another team he had ties with, though he didn’t want to break his agreement with Webster. Gentry had agreed to play Smyrna in Week 6, but when TSSAA booked the Bulldogs for a region game that week, the Blue Devils were left in the cold.
“I was calling and calling and calling and calling,” Gentry said. “Between me and (assistant) Coach (Justin) Angel, we reached out to about 30 schools and they weren’t open or didn’t want to play. The schools that wanted to play were either too far or the home-and-away was not matching up.
“I had talked to Gavin… and we were just kidding and said ‘we ought to play and make us a lot of money’.”
Gentry called Fairview’s Hughes, who brought his Yellow Jackets to Lebanon on a Saturday afternoon two years ago as a COVID-replacement game, and learned of his scheduling predicament involving Watertown. Gentry said he texted Webster, who was also reluctant to break his agreement with Fairview.
“About an hour and a half later, he called me back and said ‘are you serious?’,” Gentry said. “I said ‘I don’t have a game. I’m very serious if you want to play. I’d love to. I know the circumstances aren’t great. We don’t have a lot to gain other than monetarily, and you don’t have much to lose but you can gain a lot. But we’re playing everybody else in Wilson County that’s just a short trip, and two good gates, one for each of us. I don’t see why not, if you want to’.
“So we decided on it… Hopefully it works out and is beneficial to both of us.”
“It’ll be big for both communities,” Webster said. “I’m not playing an hour-and-a-half drive. I’m just going 20 minutes now. As the cost of football gets more and more expensive every year, it’s a lot better if you can find some close games. Obviously, they’re a bigger school. We just felt it’s a good chance to make some money. It’ll be good for both communities. We feel both communities will turn out. That’s why we did it.”
The schools were rivals in the early days of high school athletics, before classification and at a time when it’s likely many hadn’t grasped how small schools typically face huge disadvantages against bigger schools. Teams just played the nearest schools.
This isn’t the first time Gentry’s Blue Devils faced a nearby smaller school after a long hiatus. He was hired at Lebanon right after Athletic Director Zach Martin made out the schedule for the 2017 and ’18 seasons, which featured Trousdale County as the opener. The Yellow Jackets hadn’t faced LHS since around 1970 until they came to Tribble Field for the ’17 opener, which was won by Trousdale County. Lebanon won the following year in Hartsville.
“My first game at Lebanon High School, the Trousdale crowd was the biggest crowd that we’ve had, minus the Riverdale and Oakland playoff games last year,” Gentry said.
Gentry has also scheduled Upperman, which had been on Watertown’s schedule in recent years. Lebanon will play Antioch and Hendersonville out of region as well.
Webster has non-region games with Forrest, Gordonsville, DeKalb County, Cascade and Macon County. Absent is longtime rival Trousdale County
Lebanon and Watertown first met in 1928 at Cumberland’s Kirk Field, where the Lindsey Donnell Stadium soccer field now sits. The Blue Devils won 46-0. The Purple Tigers went undefeated the following season and played LHS to a 7-7 tie. Including the ’64 bowl game, Lebanon holds an 18-5-3 advantage, according to Watertown-graduate Ken Fountain, who said that in addition to the bowl, the Tigers’ other four wins came in the 1930s. The teams were members of the Cumberland Valley Conference from its formation in 1929 until LHS left in ’52, Fountain said.
