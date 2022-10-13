Lebanon and Watertown won their respective region volleyball championships Tuesday night.
The Lady Devils, under first-year coach Brooke Pickler, took their first region crown since 2001 with a 25-21, 26-28, 18-25, 25-12, 15-8 win over host Oakland at Randy King Gym after dispatching Siegel earlier in the evening. The District 8-AAA champion Lady Patriots ousted Green Hill in the other Region 4-AAA semifinal.
Lebanon will bring a 20-8 record into today’s 7 p.m. sectional against Bradley Central at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court as the Lady Devils seek just their second state tournament berth in history.
That 2001 Lebanon team which went to state was coached by Stephanie Harman, who will also be looking for her first trip back in 21 years with Watertown, which continued its run of region titles with a five-set win over host East Robertson 23-25, 25-21, 26-28, 25-15, 15-13 Tuesday night. Earlier, the Lady Tigers swept Merrol Hyde 25-20, 25-11, 25-9.
The Lady Tigers will bring a 27-11 mark into today’s 7 p.m. sectional against visiting Eagleville, which upset WHS last year, ending a run of four straight state appearances for the Tigers. The teams have met twice this season, including once in a tournament which went three games and the other time at Eagleville which went four.
Both times WHS was shorthanded due to injury or illness, said Harman, in her second season at Watertown.
“Not using that as an excuse, but I’m kind of hoping they’re going to come in and overlook us a little bit,” Harman said. “We lost four seniors last year… don’t think people expected us to be as good as we are this year because of that loss.”
In another bit of irony, Pickler, an LHS graduate, was on Harman’s staff last year after assisting Adrienne Dotson at her alma mater. Dotson’s Lady Devils reached several region finals but were sent to a Williamson County or Sumner County powerhouse as the runner-up each time.
But this Lebanon team is built around a corp of players left over from Dotson’s squads who were assisted by Pickler when they were underclassmen.
“We’re led by a team of eight seniors, four juniors,” Pickler said. “Definitely just the leadership and camaraderie that we have as a team right now is unmatched.
“Having that base ground in fundamentals with the team and them knowing me really gave us the ability to build this year rather than start from scratch.”
Tonight’s Lebanon match will be played in Brandon Gym rather than the small gym the team had used for regular-season matches in previous seasons.
“We played all our games in the main gym this year because the crowd has been phenomenal,” Pickler said. “The community support has been amazing.”
