Lebanon and Watertown won their respective region volleyball championships Tuesday night.

The Lady Devils, under first-year coach Brooke Pickler, took their first region crown since 2001 with a 25-21, 26-28, 18-25, 25-12, 15-8 win over host Oakland at Randy King Gym after dispatching Siegel earlier in the evening. The District 8-AAA champion Lady Patriots ousted Green Hill in the other Region 4-AAA semifinal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.